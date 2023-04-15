Home » Clashes in Sudan between the army and a paramilitary group
World

Clashes in Sudan between the army and a paramilitary group

by admin
Clashes in Sudan between the army and a paramilitary group

In Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and in other areas of the country, clashes have been going on since Saturday morning between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group loyal to a faction of the Sudanese government. Various witnesses on the spot speak of firefights and explosions, but there is still no precise information on any dead or injured and on the outcome of the clashes.

The fighting began around a military base in southern Khartoum controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but then spread to the presidential palace, the headquarters of Sudanese state television and the city’s airport. Both sides – the army and the RSF – claim control of some of Khartoum’s central infrastructures, such as the presidential palace and the airport. It appears that the regular army used warplanes against the paramilitary group. However, the information is very confusing and extremely difficult to confirm.

Sudan is governed by a military junta known as the Sovereign Council, which seized power in the country in a military coup in October 2021. The two main members of the Sovereign Council are General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, who is the president of the country, and his second in charge, General and Vice President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

See also  Thus America returns to weigh in Libya

Hamdan Dagalo is also the head of the powerful Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, which was born from the so-called janjawid, the Arab ethnic militiamen who during the war in the Darfur region, which began in 2003, committed massacres and torture and were accused of genocide. Today it is estimated that the RSFs have around 70,000 members.

A tough political clash over the fate of the Sudanese government has been going on for weeks between the two. The country’s military junta, after months of intense international pressure, has agreed to return power to a civilian government and resume the democratic transition that was halted in 2021, but there are still major disagreements on the conditions under which this transition will take place.

One of the conditions, for example, is that the RSF join the Sudanese army, creating a single regulatory force under a unified command. Abdel Fattah al Burhan wants this reunification to take place within two years, which would effectively put an end to the power of Hamdan Dagalo, who instead would like to maintain control of the paramilitaries for at least another ten years.

For weeks now, it had become quite clear that the political confrontation would lead to a military confrontation. The two generals had launched very serious accusations against each other and various witnesses said in recent days that both the army and the RSF had strengthened their bases in Khartoum and brought men and equipment to the city from various parts of the village.

See also  Is Putin preparing a nuclear attack? The hypotheses: a test at sea or the use of atomic tactics in Ukraine

You may also like

Will employers pay less transportation for GSP |...

the former president of Breša burned documents |...

U.S. state of Montana moves ahead with blanket...

the story of Beatriz Flamini – Corriere TV

“King Bourbon Saber Palermo, positive season”

The death of Pol Pot, 25 years ago

VIDEO – The ten most expensive footballers of...

Xia Baolong, Director of the Hong Kong and...

Russia, the first letter from prison by the...

Aco Petrović shocked by the new coach of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy