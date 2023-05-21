Classes continue at Sveti Sava elementary school Info

In Novi Grad, classes will start again tomorrow at the “Sveti Sava” Elementary School after a break of three days, it was confirmed to Srna in the municipal headquarters for emergency situations.

Source: Radio Novi Grad

It was announced from this school that the disinfection of the premises has been completed.

By the decision of the Headquarters for Emergency Situations, classes were interrupted in primary and secondary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18, and in the “Sveti Sava” Primary School on Friday, May 19.

It was announced from the Headquarters that the disinfection of residential buildings that were flooded will begin tomorrow.

Zoran Mijatović, director of the Komus utility company, said that the road to the municipal landfill in the Šuća settlement is passable, and that municipal waste collection will begin tomorrow.

The Local Information Center has so far received 206 reports, due to flooded residential and auxiliary buildings 92, damage to agriculture 65, damage to roads, landslides and landslides 49.

The water level of the Una river is 298 centimeters, which is 60 centimeters less than this morning, and the Sana river is 326, which is 20 centimeters less than this morning, and it is expected that the pumping stations will be turned off during the night.

