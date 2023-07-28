Home » Climate crisis: in France more taxes for motorway companies, airlines and plane tickets to finance the ecological transition
Climate crisis: in France more taxes for motorway companies, airlines and plane tickets to finance the ecological transition

After the decision of prohibit by law i short-range flightsgio and the intention of to limit i loves of the private jetsil French Minister of Transport Clément Beaune confirmed the government’s plan increase the taxation for highway companies not airline companies in order to finance the ecological transition. Beaune confirmed, in the context of a radio interview with France Interthe already announced will of his ministry stating that “the Council of State tells us that it is possible to request an additional contribution from the motorway concessionaires, in compliance with the contracts”.

The minister later explained how these measures “can contribute to the national effort for ecological transition and purchasing power” announcing that they will be contained within the budget law 2024 which will be presented in the autumn together with a further “additional taxation of the airline tickets” to contribute to the fight against climate change.

