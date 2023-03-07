Chamsou Dine BAGUIRI, is a young Beninese journalist living in Parakou, the third city with special status in Benin. Graduated with a Professional License in Communication option Journalism, he is in the second year of master option Political Science and International Relations at the University of Parakou.

Being interested in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in general and wanting to impact his society, in 2018 he joined the Beninese Network of the World Youth Parliament for Water, which is an organization of young Beninese volunteers acting in the sector of water, sanitation and the environment….