Are male contraceptive pills effective and how do they affect fertility?

Source: Nenad Cavoski/Shutterstock.com/MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Also, scientists are working on another prevention – developing a contraceptive shower gel. What does all this mean and what awaits us in the future when it comes to the field of intimate relationships, explained gynecologist Vanja Milošević, guest on Prva.

“Unlike women, who for almost 50 years have voluntarily agreed to use different types of contraception, it is a little more difficult for men,” the gynecologist believes.

The problem that affects this important difference is that the stronger sex avoids everything that is taken from contraceptives and everything that is related to hormone therapy. According to gynecologists, there are two prejudices in men.

“The first one is linked to reproductive health, and they are afraid of a decrease in libido and the second, whether they will have an erection and ejaculation, i.e. everything that shows masculinity,” explained Dr. Milošević.

When it comes to the impact of contraceptive pills on women, the gynecologist said that there is no scientific basis. However, from the experiences of patients and various surveys, there is a percentage of women who indicate that long-term use of contraception leads to a drop in libido. At first, scientists realized that reducing the number of spermatozoa would not represent too much protection, and then they took into account the consideration of preventing their motility, which is very important for the fertilization of the egg, hence the contraceptive pill for men.

“Nearly 100 million sperm are produced daily in healthy men, and only one is needed to fertilize an egg, that one must be mature and motile,” explained Dr. Milošević.

Finally, the gynecologist pointed out that a condom is a much better tool than hormone therapy in the form of pills, because it prevents the occurrence of sexually transmitted diseases. He also points out that there is no such thing as 100% contraception, but it can only be more or less effective.

