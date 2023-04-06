King Charles III’s wife is no longer queen consort but becomes Queen Camilla. The title, as expected, is now formally attributed in the invitations for the coronation of the sovereign and his wife scheduled for a month’s time on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. As stated on the BBC News website, the invitations, made on recycled paper by the artist Andrew Jamieson and depicting “the green man” (a figure from British folklore), were sent to 2,000 guests including crowned heads and authorities. Also released was a new official photo of the King and Queen both wearing blue. Plans for the big event, which is being held eight months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, are well advanced. According to the BBC, Camilla’s grandchildren will be among the pages at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, along with the king’s nephew, Prince George.

However, it is not known whether the Windsors will gather in full force as the unknowns remain about Harry and Meghan: the Dukes of Sussex have been invited but have not yet confirmed their presence. A spokesperson for the couple, who live in California after splitting from the royal family in 2020, said in recent days that there have been no updates on their participation. Three days of ceremonial, celebratory and community events across the UK are planned for the coronation, as announced by Buckingham Palace: an opportunity for “people to come together and celebrate the historic occasion”.

Following Charles’ formal coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, following a tradition dating back more than 900 years, albeit in a more sober version than Queen Elizabeth’s in 1953, the following day is “special concert” at Windsor Castle, while the country’s communities will be invited to organize “coronation lunches”, announced as a moment of “celebration and friendship”. Monday 8 is a public holiday as decided on the occasion of the coronation of Elizabeth II.