Countering violence against women, WINDTRE launches the short film ‘DI NIGHT’

In collaboration with Officine-IED created a short film on violence. Support for the SOS LEI Anti-Violence Center of the A. Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital in Rome has been confirmed

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, WINDTRE renews its commitment to combating violence with the launch of the short film ‘DI NOTTE’, made within the OffiCine-IED Cinema Training Laboratory. This is a concrete contribution to keeping attention on the issue of gender violence.

This latest initiative is part of a process already started last year, which led to the opening of the SOS LEI Anti-Violence Center of the A. Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital in Rome, born thanks to the partnership between WINDTRE, the Gemelli IRCCS Polyclinic Foundation and the ASSOLEI Association.

“The fight against violence is a responsibility that concerns us closely and requires a profound cultural change. WINDTRE has undertaken the commitment to spread knowledge and awareness through concrete awareness-raising activities such as the creation of the short film “DI NOTTE” and the work we will do in high schools starting from 2024. We believe, in fact, that it is essential to educate and dialogue with the new generations to build an increasingly inclusive, humane and non-violent future”, he declares Rossella Gangi Human Resources Director of WINDTRE.

Il short film “AT NIGHT”, created in partnership with OffiCine-IED and the artistic direction of Silvio Soldini, talks about street harassment and raises food for thought, representing and underlining the fear of those who suffer violence themselves and of those around them. The authors are Roberta Martinelli and Marcello Pedretti. From tomorrow, November 25th, the short will be available to the public and disseminated through a communication and social media campaign.

The video preview courtesy of WINDTRE

WINDTRE also participated today in the event «Gender violence: catching the signs in time» which took place at the A. Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital in Rome, and which was also attended by representatives of the State Police, the Rome Prosecutor’s Office and institutions.

Here Rossella Gangi reiterated the Company’s support for the SOS LEI Anti-Violence Centre.“Also in 2024 we will renew our support for the ‘SOS LEI’ Anti-Violence Centre, a safe place of closeness, help and listening for women and young people who suffer violence, who can refer to the toll-free number 320.346.4044, reachable 24 hours a day, also through WhatsApp and SMS” – concludes Rossella Gangi.

Also during 2024, WINDTRE will continue its commitment with an awareness campaign in high schools, to help new generations become aware of the phenomena of digital violence such as cyberstalking, cyberbullying and non-consensual sharing of images.

