Home » “Counteroffensive? You’ll understand when it happens”
World

“Counteroffensive? You’ll understand when it happens”

by admin
“Counteroffensive? You’ll understand when it happens”

The result of the counter-offensive should be the liberation of the Ukrainian territories and, when that happens, “you will understand”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with President Alan Karis, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “This is not a film, it’s hard for me to say what the counteroffensive will be like. The main thing is that Russia sees it, and not only sees it, but feels it,” he said. The liberation of our territories will exist and will be the result of the counter-offensive. When that happens, you’ll know it’s happening.”

Read also

The Ukrainian president has ordered an inspection of all bomb shelters after three people were killed in a Russian air raid in Kiev because the bunkers were closed. Zelensky said he had asked the Minister of Strategic Industries and the Interior Minister to conduct an audit of all shelters, which must be accessible at all times. In yesterday’s raid, a nine-year-old girl, her mother and another woman who had found the bunker barred were killed.

See also  The founding president of Zambia, Kaunda, dies at the age of 97

You may also like

Gp Spain, Verstappen dominates free practice. Ferrari, encouraging...

McGrady says Jokic will send Lava into retirement...

China denies Ukraine: no to concessions on occupied...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Tristan Vukčević hopes to be selected in the...

Sandstorm in Egypt | Info

From the M5s to Lega and Fi, Bondì...

Nikola Karabatić has 21 titles in 22 seasons...

Facing Russia-China Challenge, U.S. Has Confidence in Its...

Caught a woman in bed with her father...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy