Covid-19 Cases Surge in Dominican Republic, Including President Abinader

[City], [Country] – The Dominican Republic is experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, with 925 new infections recorded in the past seven days, according to the Ministry of Public Health. This surge in cases has overshadowed the nation, as even the President of the country, Luis Abinader, has tested positive for the virus.

As per the Ministry of Public Health, the number of new infections has increased by 148 compared to the previous week. This alarming trend indicates a continuous rise in infections over the past few weeks.

Just a few hours ago, it was officially announced that President Abinader has been diagnosed with Covid-19 after displaying symptoms of fever. The President’s spokesperson, Homero Figueroa, confirmed that Abinader is in good spirits and is currently isolating at his residence. His official engagements and schedule have been suspended until he completes the required period of isolation.

This is not the first time that President Abinader has contracted the virus. Last year, during his presidential campaign, he was also infected with Covid-19. The recurrence of his diagnosis highlights the ongoing threat of the virus and the importance of adhering to preventive measures.

Since the confirmation of the first Covid-19 case in the Dominican Republic in March 2020, the Ministry of Public Health has reported a total of 663,195 infections and 4,384 deaths. These figures demonstrate the severity of the pandemic’s impact on the nation.

The government and health authorities continue their efforts to curb the spread of the virus through public awareness campaigns, increased testing, and vaccination drives. The recent surge in cases serves as a reminder for citizens to remain vigilant and follow recommended safety protocols, such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and regularly washing hands.

As the situation develops, updates on President Abinader’s health and the overall Covid-19 situation in the Dominican Republic will be provided. Stay tuned to reliable news sources for the latest information.

