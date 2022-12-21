BEIJING – In its official death toll related to Covid-19 the Chinese it only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure. He reports it Wang Guiqiang, head of the infectious disease department of hospital No. 1 of Peking University. This is a narrow definition that limits the number of reported deaths, as the virus outbreak increases following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
