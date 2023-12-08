Cuba approves the use of digital stamps to legalize documents in the Minrex

Cuba Approves Use of Digital Stamps for Legalizations

Cuba has officially approved the use of digital stamps for legalizations through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX). This move has been met with approval from many who previously had to purchase physical stamps at high prices from the Cuban informal market.

The use of digital stamps will now make the legalization process much easier, as all taxes on these documents can be paid digitally through the Transfermóvil gateway. This announcement was made in a report by Cuban Television journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso.

The ability to acquire the stamps from the comfort of one’s home or at post offices, and the flexibility of the process, significantly simplifies bureaucratic procedures. While digital stamps have been in use for internal purposes such as marriage legalization and birth certification for several months, this approval extends their use to legalize MINREX and will soon take effect in international instances.

For those looking to purchase a digital stamp through Transfermóvil, the process is quick and straightforward. Users must first authenticate themselves on the platform, log in, and access the Operations Section. They then select the Banking or Tax Option and choose Stamp Stamps according to the denomination they need. Once the information is completed and the payment is made from the Transfermóvil account, users will receive an SMS message notifying them that the purchase has been completed correctly.

The introduction of digital stamps for legalizations in Cuba is seen as a long-awaited and positive development that will streamline processes and eliminate the need for purchasing physical stamps at high prices.