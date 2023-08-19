Cuban Ministry of Public Health Denies Alleged New Regulation for Entry and Exit of Workers

Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) Denies False News on New Regulations for Workers’ Entry and Exit

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) has refuted claims circulating on social media platforms regarding alleged new regulations for the entry and exit of workers in the health sector. In an official statement released through their Twitter account, MINSAP confirmed that these rumors are completely false.

“We want to make it clear that there have been no new regulations implemented for the entry or exit of healthcare workers from Cuba,” reiterated MINSAP. The ministry urged the public to rely solely on official channels for accurate and reliable information.

Georgina Álvarez, the director of communications for MINSAP, further emphasized that any information regarding this matter that has not been officially published should not be considered as true. As a responsible ministry, MINSAP is committed to ensuring transparency and providing the public with credible information.

The false news regarding new regulations for workers’ entry and exit in the health sector has caused confusion and concern among individuals in the industry. MINSAP’s prompt response aims to dispel these rumors and prevent unnecessary panic.

This denial of false news comes in light of the Cuban government’s effort to combat misinformation and disinformation on social media platforms. Authorities are vigilant in their mission to safeguard the public’s trust and maintain accurate information dissemination through verified sources.

In conclusion, MINSAP has categorically denied the existence of any new regulations for workers in the health sector entering or leaving Cuba. The public is urged to rely on official channels to obtain accurate and reliable information to avoid confusion and spread of false news.