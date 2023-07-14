Home » DAIMLER The Apulian company MarinoBus has added new Setra – Azienda double-decker buses to its fleet
MarinoBus, which operates in southern Italy, and UBS Univers Busservice GmbH, based in Bonn, are adding new Setra double-decker buses to their fleets.

The interiors of the 20 new Setra double-decker buses from MarinoBus are equipped with LED lighting and offer different equipment variants on the lower deck, which can be flexibly adapted to tourist or regular service. The vehicles are equipped, among other things, with Side Guard Assist, the right-hand turn assist system, and Attention Assist technology, which detects the onset of driver fatigue.

The 12.8-litre engine of the OM 471 series with an output of 375 kW (510 hp) is mated to the fully automated GO 250-8 MPS 8-speed manual transmission. The buses, which bear the company logo with the spotted woodpecker, have 78 seats each. The family business was founded by Michele Marino in 1957 and is now managed by Gerardo Marino. In 2015, the Apulian company took delivery of the 2,500 double-decker buses produced by Setra.

The three-axle vehicles with a glass roof also have a galley with coffee machine and refrigerator on board. On the lower deck, passengers can be seated comfortably at two club tables, while entertainment and voyage information can be viewed on five LCD video monitors.

