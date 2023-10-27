dal 21/11 parental control gratis con McAfee Safe Family

Iliad complies with the resolution AGCOM 9/23/CONS of 25 January 2023 and announces that starting November 21st all landline and mobile customers will have free access to the McAfee Safe Family app for the management of parental control. The Communications Regulatory Authority has in fact established that from that date suppliers will be required to include parental control services in the offer – without surcharge for the protection of minors. Other operators have already activated information campaigns in view of the news, including Kena, Ho. Mobile and WindTre.

parental control systems on Intestate SIMs of minors or on offers dedicated to them: it is mandatory that parental control systems are activated by default (and free of charge). other offers: it is mandatory that the possibility of activating them for free is provided

ILIAD COMMUNICATION

Iliad has published a short communication on the free availability of the McAfee Safe Family app within the personal area:

From 11/21 iliad will make it available to all its users for free McAfee Safe Familythe service of Parental Control to protect the digital life of the whole family. Check the availability of other free parental control services on the Apple Store and Google Play or through your device settings.

WHAT IT IS AND WHAT IT IS USED FOR

Per parental control means a tool through which parents monitor and manage the activities carried out by their children on devices in order to guarantee a safer navigation.

McAfee Safe Family allows you to:

monitor and block browsing unsafe or unsuitable apps and websites

set time limits in the use of apps, for example games or social networks, according to rules that can be customized according to needs

locate your children in real time, receiving notifications when they reach or leave usual places such as school or friends’ houses

Following is the focus on the functions that can be activated via MccAfee Safe Family:





L’OFFERTA ILIAD

DATA 300: 300 GB internet + 13 GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK

GIGA 150: unlimited calls and texts + 150 GB internet + 10 GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK

GIGA 100: unlimited calls and messages + 100 GB internet + 8 GB data in Europe – OFFER LINK

VOICE ONLY: unlimited calls and texts + 40MB data – OFFER LINK

5 Gbit/s fiber offered: unlimited fiber internet up to 5 Gb/s overall – OFFER LINK

Share this: Facebook

X

