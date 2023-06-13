Davide Fontana sentenced to 30 years for the murder of Carol Maltesi, killed in January 2022. Aggravating circumstances excluded





Was sentenced to 30 years of prison Davide Fontanathe 44-year-old on trial for having killed brutally and then tortured the 26-year-old Carol Maltesi in January 2022. The judgment of the Court of Busto Arsizio arrived after seven hours of deliberation and has excluding the aggravating circumstance of premeditationof the base reasons not torture. At the last hearing, the prosecution had asked thelife sentence with two years of isolation diurnal. Today was the turn of the defence: the lawyers Stefano Paloschi and Giulia Ruggeri supported the thesis of impulsive crime, thus requesting the annulment of the aggravating circumstance of premeditation. According to the prosecutor’s office, Fontana has instead premeditated the crime, framing Carol in the filming of a hard video and posing as a client who wanted her tied up without the possibility of moving. According to the defense the man had already made arrangements for other videos, so he would not have intention to kill her.

Fontana had told the investigators that he had torn apart the corpse trying unsuccessfully to set it on fire. Subsequently, the man had frozen the girl’s remains, found in plastic bags in the Brescia mountains, in Borno, in the March of 2022. For weeks after the woman’s death, using the young Fontana’s cell phone, she had replied to messages from relatives and friends of hers, posing as her. According to her prosecutor’s office, the man acted for reasons related to the woman’s choices: she Carol she had recently confided in him that she had decided to move to Verona to be closer to her child, had from a previous relationship. The defense instead excluded him, asking for the recognition of the extenuating circumstances after Fontana’s confession. During today’s hearing, the compensations were also reduced: 180,000 euros were awarded to the son, 20,000 to the child’s father and 100,000 euros to the parents.

Today, speaking in court, Davide Fontana asked pardon: “I know I can seem quite detached and controlled, I feel enormous suffering every day – said Fontana – I regret what I did and I don’t know if I will ever be able to forgive myself. I want to apologize to everyone, especially to Carol’s family and her son ”.