Title: Defense Cross-Examination of Star Witness Continues in Félix Verdejo Murder Trial

Subtitle: Details of the Horrifying Crime Revealed by Main Witness Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez

The trial against former boxer Félix Verdejo for the murder of Keishla Marlene Rodríguez entered its 12th day, with the defense team conducting the cross-examination of the star witness, Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez. Cádiz Martínez claims to have been an accomplice of Verdejo at the time of the crime.

Cádiz Martínez, the key witness for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, provided chilling details of how they executed the crime during questioning from the prosecution. The revelation of these details in court reignited the anguish felt by Keishla’s grieving relatives, who were present during the testimonies. Representing Verdejo is attorney Jason González Delgado.

Istra Pacheco, a journalist from THE SPOKESMAN who has been closely following the trial, reports on the latest developments from the cross-examination of Cádiz Martínez. Pacheco’s comprehensive coverage has provided in-depth insight into the proceedings since the trial began.

