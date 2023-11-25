Demonstration in Milan today 25 November. Slogan in Largo Cairoli: «Patriarchy kills». The organizers: «We are 30 thousand»

Hundreds of people ready to attend

“Patriarchy kills.” This is the name chosen for the rally this morning at 11 in Largo Cairoli on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Hundreds of people in the square (below: photo Stefano Porta/LaPresse). An event that wants to remember Giulia Cecchettin, the 22 year old killed by her ex-boyfriend, and all the other 107 women killed since the beginning of the year. After the thousands of participants in the “angry walk” along the Navigli organized last Thursday by the Non Una di Meno Movement, on the same day as a national demonstration will take place in Rome, the Lombard capital also wants to shout out all its anger “for all those women who no longer have a voice.”

It will be a static garrison and there have been many registered memberships, from the CGIL to the ACLI, from the ANPI to the Order of Psychologists of Lombardy. Mayor Beppe Sala also announced that he will participate to say that women «can trust a significant part of the male universe because never before have I seen that we ourselves are alarmed and scandalized by what is happening» and that with that minority that « he still hasn’t understood things, there can’t be a comparison but they must be isolated.” No flags in the square, even though several centre-left parties have announced their participation in the garrison, from the PD to IV to the Italian Left. The indication is only to wear something red. (SB)