A strong earthquake measuring 7.9 hit southeastern Turkey and Syria. The provisional toll is 76 victims in Turkey and 62 deaths in Syria. According to the assistant to the Syrian health minister Ahmad Dumeira 200 people were injured between the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia. The earthquake, felt as far away as Cairo, has the epicenter of the city of Gaziantep, about 90 kilometers from the Syrian border. The area hosts millions of Syrian refugees who fled the civil war in their country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip on Twitter said that “search and rescue teams were sent immediately” to the areas affected by the earthquake. “We hope to overcome this disaster together as soon as possible and with minimal damage,” he added.

The press release from Ingv

Following the earthquake, Ingv issued a tsunami warning informing that the impact wave should arrive on the Sicilian coast at 6:35 in Syracuse‚ at 6:39 in Catania and at 6:40 in Messina. Following the wave could impact Portopalo, Ginostra, Strombolicchio, Milazzo, Palermo, Marettimo, Gela, Pantelleria, Lampedusa, Porto Empedocle, Sciacca and Mazara del Vallo.

Notice to citizens

The Regional Civil Protection Department (Drpc) of Sicily has invited “citizens to move away from the low coast‚ from port areas‚ and to warn the population and pay the utmost attention”. An alert that eased as the minutes passed. The first recordings – explained the operational director of the Civil Protection, Luigi D’Angelo – showed a wave “not exceeding 15 centimeters. It is being monitored. From the first information, the alarm seems to have been scaled down ».

The stop to the trains

In any case, as a precautionary measure, railway traffic has been stopped starting from the southern regions of Sicily, Calabria and Puglia, with a possible subsequent extension to northern Italy. This was announced by the press office of the State Railways. As a result of the precautionary stop – a note explains – there could be possible cancellations and extension delays in other regions as well.