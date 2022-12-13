The diocesan hierarchy of Sister Bolgheri, founder of the Missionary Sisters of Dawson, was launched on December 11 in Frascati, Italy.

(Vatican News Network)The diocesan trial for the beatification and canonization of Sister Gala Bolgheri, founder of the Missionary Sisters of Dawson, was officially launched on December 11 in the Cathedral of St. Peter in Frascati, Italy. Bishop Martinelli of Frascati issued a decree stating that “Inspired by the Holy Spirit, Sister Bolgheri wishes her charism to flow from the great mystery of the Nativity”, she strives to Make the “character of Jesus” visible to the Church and the world.

Sister Bolgheri’s life was marked by service and charitable work. Born on February 17, 1922 in Novi Ligure, northern Italy, she contracted tuberculosis at the age of 22 and was treated at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Rome. It was there that she made the acquaintance of a director priest of the Society of Spiritual Medicine, and it was during this period that the seeds of her vocation began to germinate. With the help of the writings of St. Teresa the Great, Borgheri embarked on an inner journey.

In 1952, Bolgheri left his mother’s home to join a fledgling order. In 1961, in order not to abandon her mother who needed care and treatment, she decided to leave the order. She later formed a new group with several other young women.

From the very beginning, missionary zeal took Sister Bolgheri to different parts of the world, where she founded different charitable institutions, including orphanages and homes for the disabled. Candidate Hilgemann wrote in an article published in the Roman Observer newspaper that “Sister Garra’s charism centered on the Incarnate Word”. In 1994, the nuns founded the Men’s Order of the Daosheng Society in India, the Missionary Priests of the Incarnation. Until 2005, when Sister Bolgheri was 83 years old, she continued to bring missionary zeal to different parts of the world. She died on September 20, 2006 in Vermicino, near Rome.

