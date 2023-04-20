“Disciplinary action by Minister Nordio, dangerous interference”

The news of the exercise of thedisciplinary action by the Minister of Justice of the Meloni government, the former prosecutor Charles Nordioagainst the judges of the Court of Appeal of Milanin the case of the Russian entrepreneur Artem Uss, can only arouse bewilderment and deep concern, representing an unprecedented, not permitted and dangerous interference of the ministry in the exercise of jurisdiction”. Nordio initiated the disciplinary action against the judges of the Milanese Court of Appeal Monica Fagnoni, Micaela Curami and Stefano Caramellino, accusing them of «gross and inexcusable negligence» for granting November 25, 2022 to the house arrest with electronic bracelet to 40-year-old Russian entrepreneur Artem Uss.

Thus the autonomous association of magistrates «Democratic judiciary» comments the initiative of the Keeper of Seals Charles Nordio Of initiate disciplinary action at the expense of judges of the Court of Appeal of Milan who dealt with the case of Artem Uss. «The ministerial disciplinary initiative raises serious issues worry because it constitutes a serious precedent which could also legitimize one in the future censorship of jurisdictional merit, by disciplinary procedure, with serious prejudice for the freedom of the judge to determine himself in science and conscience, prescinding from governmental wishes», underline the group’s robes.

The judges denounce that «a use of “lever of the disciplinary” by the Minister of Justice, tending to operate dangerously conditionings on the physiological exercise of the judicial function, makes citizens more exposed and defenseless, thus constituting a substantial assault on fundamental constitutional freedoms» and hope that «the legal community recognizes the severity of the moment and react compactly. Under attack there are not only the judges of the Court of Appeal of Milan, but the freedom and equality of citizens in the face of justice.