Dismissal of Edeeste General Manager Amidst Resident Discontent and Persistent Blackouts

Title: Dismissal of General Manager at Edeeste Sparks Concern Amidst Ongoing Electricity Issues

Date: August 30, 2022

In a recent development, the Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies (CUED) has dismissed the general manager of the Eastern Distribution Company (Edeeste), Andrés Julio Portes, who had been appointed just over two weeks ago on August 12, 2022. This decision comes following widespread dissatisfaction among residents over frequent power outages in the region.

To fill the vacancy left by Portes, Manuel Naut has been appointed on an interim basis. It is hoped that the temporary leadership change will bring about much-needed improvements in the electricity service provided by Edeeste.

For several weeks, residents in the affected areas have voiced their discontent regarding the constant blackouts. The interruptions have severely impacted their daily lives and raised concerns about the reliability of Edeeste’s electricity distribution system.

In an interview with Listín Diario on June 27, Andrés Julio Portes acknowledged the challenges faced by the company, particularly in areas where technical and non-technical losses are unacceptably high. He highlighted the increasing population growth, with Edeeste catering to 802,000 registered users, an increase from the 745,000 observed under his management. The surge in consumption, coupled with outdated networks and irregular installations, has contributed significantly to the current situation of frequent blackouts.

According to Portes, Edeeste supplies 95% of the energy needed, but a significant portion is lost due to obsolete infrastructure and theft, categorized as technical and non-technical losses respectively. Addressing these losses and modernizing the distribution systems were among his priorities, aiming to enhance the overall electrical service experience for the population.

Despite Portes’ stated efforts, the continued issues with electricity provision and mounting dissatisfaction among residents led to his dismissal by CUED. With Manuel Naut assuming an interim role, stakeholders are hopeful that a fresh perspective and decisive actions will help resolve the lingering problems in the distribution network.

As Edeeste works towards regaining the trust of the community, it is essential for the company to expedite necessary infrastructure upgrades, implement effective anti-theft measures, and develop strategies to address high technical losses. An enhanced and reliable electrical service is not only imperative for the daily lives of residents but also for attracting and fostering economic growth in the region.

CUED’s dismissal of Portes serves as a reminder of the importance of providing quality and consistent electricity to all citizens. It is now up to the new interim manager and the company as a whole to demonstrate their commitment to resolving the prevalent issues and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply for the residents served by Edeeste.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

