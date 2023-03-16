The President of Republika Srpska and SNSD leader Milorad Dodik sent a letter of support to the candidate of the Democratic Front (DF) for Montenegrin President Andrija Mandić, in which he expressed his belief that this political battle will end with his victory

Source: Roe

“I know how much you care about the prosperity of the country you live in and the interests of its citizens, and that you are ready to make the greatest efforts to reconcile and unify what the previous leaders divided and quarreled with. You showed this by defending the interests of our Serbian people and from that fight emerged as the winner, in August 2020,” pointed out Dodik.

Dodik stated in the letter that he is convinced that “Montenegro, with the victory of Andrija Mandić, will take major steps towards economic recovery and take a well-deserved place in the region and the integration process”.

The presidential elections will be held on March 19.