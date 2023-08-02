Dominican Republic Traffic Accident Deaths Remain High, but Show Slight Decline in 2022

Title: Dominican Republic Reports High Traffic Accident Mortality Rate in 2022

Subtitle: Measures implemented to reduce casualties

Date: [Current Date]

[City name], [Country] – The Dominican Republic has reported a staggering 2,921 traffic accident-related deaths in 2022, according to the National Traffic Institute (Intrant). With a population of just over 11 million, this mortality rate puts the country among the highest in the world, based on data released on Tuesday.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Dominican Republic ranks fifth globally in terms of road accidents. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the figure represents a slight decrease of 1.55% compared to the previous year, when 2,967 lives were lost in similar incidents.

Motorcyclists accounted for more than half of the fatalities in 2022, with a total of 1,670 deaths, representing 57.17% of all casualties. Pedestrians accounted for 14.85% of the fatalities, while 8.8% involved occupants of cars. Cargo vehicles accounted for 2.8% of deaths, with buses comprising less than 1%, among other means of transportation.

Mr. Hugo Beras, Executive Director of Intrant, shared that the mortality rate of 27.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022 is the lowest in the past five years. Despite this, the Dominican Government remains committed to further reducing these distressing numbers.

To address the issue, the Dominican Government has undertaken various measures. Projects such as the implementation of a license point system (anticipated to be launched by the end of this year) and vehicle technical inspections have been introduced. Additionally, there will be stringent monitoring of cargo and tourist transportation, as well as interurban transport regulation.

In a positive development, President Luis Abinader is set to make a forthcoming announcement that is expected to significantly contribute to the reduction of traffic-related incidents, as announced by Mr. Beras.

Traffic accidents not only result in the loss of precious lives but also have severe economic consequences for the Dominican Republic. Official data reveals that these incidents cost the country a staggering $3 billion each year.

The Dominican Republic’s commitment to enhancing road safety and reducing traffic accidents remains strong. With ongoing efforts and the implementation of necessary measures, the aim is to create safer roads for all residents and visitors alike.

