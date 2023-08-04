Home » Drone hits Russian military ship with 100 soldiers on board (VIDEO)
Drone hits Russian military ship with 100 soldiers on board (VIDEO)

Drone hits Russian military ship with 100 soldiers on board (VIDEO)

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

In the Black Sea, a marine drone loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT attacked a Russian navy ship, with about 100 soldiers on board. The news was reported by a Ukrainian source to CNN, who added that the boat suffered serious damage and is unable to sail. Episode confirmed…

