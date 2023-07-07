ductility and reliability for the rosanero wall – the presentation card

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 1 minute ago

After Lucioni Palermo gives Corini a new defensive reinforcement. We are talking about Pietro Ceccaroni, a player who has just arrived from Venice after five months of unhappy loan in Lecce in which he only made two appearances. The defender born in 1995 therefore starts again from the rosanero who score an important blow for the fight…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Ceccaroni coup: flexibility and reliability for the rosanero wall – the presentation file appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

