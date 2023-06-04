Home » Easy visas for Italy for Russian investors with Giorgetti’s yes
Easy visas for Italy for Russian investors with Giorgetti’s yes

Easy visas for Italy for Russian investors with Giorgetti’s yes

ROMA – The son of a leader of Putin’s United Russia party obtained a visa in Italy through money from a Cypriot bank, accused of laundering, and with the involvement of fixers close to the oligarch Usmanov. All in the midst of the war in Ukraine and the embargo.

This visa was given the go-ahead (but also for others for Russians who have invested in Italy) by the Ministry of Economic Development today of Made in Italy thanks to a dossier initiated when he was at the top of the ministry Giancarlo Giorgetti: share minister Lega, a party that had signed an agreement in 2017 with Russia

