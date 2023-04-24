“Effect of pregnancy”. That’s why it happens

Natalia Paragoni and Andrea Zelletta are about to become parents. The couple, born to Men and Women, told Verissimo of the arrival of a baby girl. In the meantime, the former suitor continues to update her numerous followers on her pregnancy and does not hold back in answering the question box. And here a follower asks her if during her pregnancy she grows more hair on her belly. «Yes, you look at my belly» replies Paragoni, publishing an image of the belly.

Extra hair on the baby bump is not a rarity. It is known that during pregnancy the new mother has to face various hormonal mutations which often trigger skin problems. There are women who are affected by acne, others by chloasma, also known as the “pregnancy mask” and others who see more hair grow on their bodies, as in the case of Natalia Paragoni. In the majority of cases it is a temporary phenomenon which regresses within about six months from the date of delivery.

