Effects of Price Limitations on Private Transport in Havana: Decreased Vehicles and Worsened Mobility

Title: Decrease in Private Transport Following Tariff Limitations Impacts Mobility in Havana

Cuban State Press Acknowledges the Consequences of Private Transport Price Restrictions

In a recent investigative report, the Cuban state press has shed light on the adverse effects of limiting private transport prices in the capital city of Havana. The new tariffs, which came into effect on June 15, have resulted in a decrease in the number of vehicles and private drivers, exacerbating the mobility challenges faced by the city.

According to a report from the Juventud Rebelde newspaper, the application of these measures aimed at organizing and regulating the sector has yielded mixed results. The impact varies depending on the specific area, type of service, and the reaction of the self-employed drivers.

While some private drivers have welcomed the reduction in prices, others have either circumvented or modified the tariffs to their advantage. Unfortunately, many ordinary Cubans continue to experience limited changes, as they grapple with ongoing inflation that stretches their already thin wallets. Moreover, reports have emerged of instances where drivers opposing the state decision have mistreated or disrespected passengers.

One Havana resident, Odalis, expressed her views on the matter, stating, “The resolution was necessary and intended to help the people. However, as a result, the number of drivers in service has decreased.” She further highlighted the issue of drivers refusing to stop or altering their usual routes, leaving commuters still affected by limited options.

Nearly a month ago, the Havana government established new prices for self-employed workers offering transport services, commonly known as “boteros” in Cuba. These prices are applicable from 05:00 am to 09:00 pm, beyond which rates are expected to be negotiated between the client and the carrier based on supply and demand. However, users have reported that night-time prices continue to be excessively high, even for short distances.

The limitations on private transport prices in Havana aim to bring order and standardization to the sector. However, the unintended consequences have created challenges for mobility in the city, affecting both private drivers and the general public. With ongoing inflation and partial adherence to the set tariffs, finding a solution that addresses the needs of all stakeholders remains an ongoing concern.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Cuban state will respond to ensure the efficiency and accessibility of transportation services in Havana.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

