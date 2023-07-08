Eight people died in a Russian bombing raid in Lyman, Ukraine

A shelling by the Russian army killed eight people and injured five others in Lyman, Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The news was released on Telegram by the governor of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko. The bombing took place on Saturday 8 July around 10 am. A residential area of ​​the city was hit: the bombs damaged a house and a shop. Lyman had been occupied by Russian forces at the beginning of the war and the Ukrainian army managed to recapture it in autumn last year. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has systematically denied bombing civilian targets.

– Read also: A mass grave was found in the Ukrainian city of Lyman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

