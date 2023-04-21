EMILIANA SERBATOI / From 03 to 07 May at Samoter with the latest product news – Companies

Emiliana Serbatoi, a well-known and well-known company based in Campogalliano (MO), will be present at Samoter, in the Veronafiere exhibition center from 03 to 07 May. Samoter is the fair entirely dedicated to construction machinery for the building sector.

At her stand, which will be specially set up, Emiliana Serbatoi will present and illustrate all her latest product innovations. The Modena-based company specializes in the production and supply of containers and tanks intended for all those companies that work on building sites every day.