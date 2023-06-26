End of year party, the association El Vejr honors a new promotion of young musicians – Thaqafa

The El Vejr association of the Walfadjiri group, celebrated on Saturday June 17, 2023 at its “Sunu Keur” headquarters on Ilot K in Nouakchott, the release of a new promotion of young musicians named after Ahmed Hamza, former president of the Urban Community of Nouakchott, also former mayor of Tevragh-Zeina and president of the Alliance française de Nouakchott, who died on December 17, 2022.

In the presence of parents of students, teaching staff and partners, in particular the Cultural Service of the French Embassy (SCAC) and the French Institute of Mauritania (IFM), representatives of the embassies of Germany, the United States United and from Spain, the president of the Walfadjiri group (El Vejr Association), Papis Koné, thanked the Ministry of Culture and all its partners.

Integration of young people from poor neighborhoods

From 2018 to 2023, and with the support of the services of the French Embassy in Mauritania, the El Vejr association has trained 75 young girls and boys in the various sectors of music, guitar, bass, piano, drums, percussion and songs. These are free training courses offered to young people from poor neighborhoods in Nouakchott who want to make music and who cannot afford to pay for lessons.

“Thus, we intend to promote Living Together and tolerance by creating bonds of conviviality between young people through music” had to underline Papis Koné.

Waldjiri, space for learning and development

Drawing up the history of his association, Papis Koné recalled that the Walfadjiri group was created in 1995 in Rosso. He has become, according to him, a benchmark for the Mauritanian musical space, by his consistency, his experience and his ability to cross the different musical universes of the country, while enriching himself with foreign cultures.

Faced with the lack of music schools in Mauritania, of recording studios, of financial and material means, the group decided to play “with the big brothers”, declares Papis Koné, to come to the aid of young Mauritanian talents attracted by a career musical.

It is from 2015 that this initiative will take shape, with the aim of promoting the education, training and support of young musicians. “We work regularly with young nationals and foreigners through rehearsals, advice on writing texts, support until the recording of their productions in our studios with the Walf Music Rec’Or label, of the association El Vejr » insisted Papis Koné.

The training center thus offers a wide range of services to young people, music lessons on the various instruments and vocal lead, rehearsal and studio recording sessions, video clip recordings, events, awareness, production.

“We have designed a musical training system with the support of the cooperation and cultural action service (SCAC) of the French Embassy and the French Institute of Mauritania (IFM) which began in January 2018, in order to ‘enrich the Mauritanian musical landscape by training young people from disadvantaged backgrounds’ said Papis Koné.

The objective is to allow young people access to arts and culture, far from the tortuous paths of delinquency, and with respect for cultural diversity and equality between men and women.

Le label Walf Music Rec’Or

This is the label of the Walfadjiri group (El Vejr), that of the audiovisual recording studio set up and dedicated to the training, production and dissemination of musical and cultural works. He has a room equipped for rehearsals with his instruments.

About thirty young musicians and singers are currently in training at the center, according to Papis Koné, who recalls that his structure runs several festivals, in particular the Jazz Festival which is in its 8th edition and the Nouakchott Reggae Festival which is in its also his 4th year.

Sheikh Aïdara

