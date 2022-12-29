Listen to the audio version of the article

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the end of the retirement age requirement, which gives over 2 million Turks the possibility of immediately choosing to exercise the right to a pension, according to what was communicated in a press conference yesterday evening. Currently, the retirement age is 58 for women and 60 for men.

«With the regulation that we agree with today, about 2.25 million more people will be entitled to retire. No age limit to be entitled to a pension will apply,” informs a press release from the presidency.

The measure was loudly demanded by the opposition and by the unions, who demanded that, instead of allowing retirement upon reaching a minimum age, the requirement was the obligatory number of days worked before retiring.

The measure concerns those who have started working before September 1999 and who have completed 20-25 years of working life registered by the social security.

The reform adds to theminimum wage increase approved last week, six months before the general election. The minimum wage for 2023 rises to 8,500 Turkish lira (about 425 euros), equal to a 100 percent increase. In his speech, Erdogan recalled that three conditions must be met in order to have access to a pension in Turkey: the number of days paid with a salary, the period covered by paying contributions and age, but the reform changes this scheme. To date, there are 13.9 million retirees in Turkey. “The regulation that we have approved covers those who meet the first two conditions, but are waiting for retirement only because of their age,” the president clarified.