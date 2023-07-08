Home » Eskobar on Dodik’s decisions and the RS | Info
“Dodik wants to create a Republika Srpska without anyone’s influence, without the influence of federal courts, prosecutors, investigators, tax authorities,” says Eskobar

Source: FEHIM DEMIR/EPA

The US special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Eskobar, said that the president of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and his people are slowly but surely implementing the separation of Republika Srpska from the rest of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Escobar pointed out to HRT’s Dnevnik that the limitations of the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the limitations of the Dayton Agreement are very clear.

“Since we support that country, we also support its territorial integrity, sovereignty and multi-ethnic character. We support the Dayton Peace Agreement, as well as all measures that enable its introduction. This includes the Bonn powers of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina.”said Escobar.

“If he stays within the borders, i.e. within the context of the Dayton Agreement, we will cooperate with him in order to improve BiH’s path towards Europe. If he violates it, we must let him know that there will be consequences”he added.

Escobar added that Dodik is on the way to dissolving the central institutions.

“He wants to exempt Republika Srpska from the Dayton Agreement. There will be consequences. We have already seen some. For example, the use of Bonn powers to nullify some legal actions. We have other means available, including sanctions. We will consider using some of those means.”emphasized the US special envoy for the Western Balkans.

He emphasized that Dodik’s goal is to protect corrupt connections.

“Dodik wants to create a Republika Srpska without anyone’s influence, without the influence of federal courts, prosecutors, investigators, tax authorities. Russia benefits from that, but I think it is a domestic phenomenon,” Eskobar pointed out.

(Klix)

