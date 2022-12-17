Listen to the audio version of the article

The secret services of five European countries would have begun to move a couple of years ago on the Qatar and Morocco dossiers – up to the search of Panzeri’s house last summer – for fear of an anti-democratic danger posed by relations between extra countries EU and some parliamentarians and collaborators of the European institutions. Increasingly close relationships, lasting ten years, which risk influencing Europe’s choices.

Eva Kaili’s positions on Qatar and Morocco are an example of this conditioning, even if it should be emphasized that the approved acts were voted on by the entire Parliament and therefore it is probably simplistic to assume that the investigation launched from Brussels concerns only a few circumscribed acts in the time, such as the resolution in favor of the families of those killed at work in Qatar, the unblocking of visas for Qataris (never passed) and the commercial agreements for fish exploitation by Europe in the Western Sahara area.

The alarm could have started from a solicitation by the Spanish secret services on what was happening in Morocco under the guidance of former parliamentarian Antonio Panzeri, who had already traveled to the country in 2011 as president of the European Parliament delegation for relations with the Maghreb. According to PSOE MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar, there may also have been an informant inside Parliament, as he said in an interview with Canarias Radio.

The anti-money laundering

On the alleged “illicit” financial flows, Olaf, the European anti-fraud office, has also lit a beacon. OLAF’s director general, Ville Itälä, explained that the authority “is following the issue very closely on serious misconduct by officials or members of EU institutions and bodies, which can harm the financial interests and the reputation of the Union’.

diplomatic documents

Meanwhile the “Maroc-leaks”, confidential diplomatic documents stolen in the past years by a hacker, reveal the dense plot put in place by Rabat to convey to its advantage the commercial dossiers with the EU on fisheries and agriculture. Agreements based on the exploitation of Western Sahara, a territory that has been disputed for years with the Polisario Front, an independence movement of the Saharawi people who inhabit that area. The point, however, is that according to the UN, Western Sahara is independent from Morocco. A position, among other things, which in September 2021 will be the basis for the annulment of the two agreements by decision of the European Court of Justice.