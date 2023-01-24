Listen to the audio version of the article

“Italy will continue to fight on the front line so that the process of European integration of the Western Balkans can continue with even more impetus and determination”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in her video greeting message to the national conference “Italy and the Western Balkans: growth and integration” underway in Trieste, underlining that it is “an issue of absolute importance that concerns also our national security and which we cannot neglect for this reason”. It is urgent, Meloni said, «that the European Union develop a new vision of this region and put the enlargement to the Western Balkans among its priorities. We cannot allow this strategic quadrant for our continent to remain outside the common European home for long”.

The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, is on the same line. «Today – he said – must serve to bring together all the Italian forces of the various sectors, entrepreneurial and political, also with the blessing of the EU, to launch an ever stronger presence of our country in a region that must also become part of the European market. We are for an acceleration» of the accession processes of the countries of the Western Balkans.

Meloni: goal to bring more Italy

Meloni also insisted on a greater Italian presence in the Balkans. «The objective of this Government is to bring ‘more Italy to the Balkans’ – he said – After all, this is what all the friends of the region ask us, as I personally ascertained in the meetings at the Summit I had in Tirana. Our companies are already protagonists in the region, but we must renew this presence and invest in strategic sectors». The gaze, he said, must not be resolved «only at infrastructures, energy networks, but also at the development of small and medium-sized enterprises for which the Italian model is able to offer an absolutely cutting-edge experience. At the same time, we must fully exploit the opportunities offered by the states of this region, fill the substantial growth margins that exist for our companies in those very important markets. Businesses are already moving, but it is above all the Italian institutions that have to do more. We cannot stand behind nations that have less experience than ours in this region,” he underlined. “In short, the Government is there and is ready to do its part to strengthen the presence of Italian companies in the Balkans”.