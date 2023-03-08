by livesicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

Municipalities will be able to access services on educational mobility and active citizenship 1′ OF READING During the assembly of ANCI Sicilia Giovani, held yesterday at Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo and which involves all young administrators…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «EU programmes, Anci-Informa Youth agreement signed in Palermo appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».