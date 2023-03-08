Home World EU programmes, Anci-Informa Youth agreement signed in Palermo
World

EU programmes, Anci-Informa Youth agreement signed in Palermo

by admin
EU programmes, Anci-Informa Youth agreement signed in Palermo

by livesicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

Municipalities will be able to access services on educational mobility and active citizenship 1′ OF READING During the assembly of ANCI Sicilia Giovani, held yesterday at Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo and which involves all young administrators…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «EU programmes, Anci-Informa Youth agreement signed in Palermo appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Between Macron and Algeria, a long and unpleasant history - Le Monde

You may also like

Zvezda beat Efes statement by Dusko Ivanovic |...

News Udinese / Mancini: “Pafundi super, the problem...

Japan, the second launch of the new generation...

The Cameroonian Film The Fisherman’s Diary Lands On...

Google releases Android 14 DP2: lots of news!

Đina Džinović messages with her boyfriend and comments...

García Picasso, Living Cambodia and Pableau finalists Martian...

Protesters in Tbilisi attach hearts to the shields...

assistant coach of efes about chanting of red...

Police have broken up the second night of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy