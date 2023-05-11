Europa League semi-finals: Juventus Sevilla and Roma Bayer Leverkusen | Sport

A friendly greeting and a kiss were the prelude to another Roma victory. During that time, Dušan Vlahović reacted very badly to being substituted while Juve wanted a goal with all their might.

Roma beat Bayer Leverkusen 1:0 in the first match of the Europa League semi-finals, while at the same time, Juventus managed to tie the game at 1:1 in deep stoppage time and thus prevent a defeat by Sevilla. With those results, the first “halves” of the double-match ended, which will give the finalist the second strongest Euro-competition, whose trophy brings automatic placement in the Champions League.

For football fans in Serbia, the nervousness that Dušan Vlahović showed after his unconvincing performance for Torino will surely be the most significant. He came out of the game in the 60th minute, while Juve was losing 0:1, and the team managed to get a point without him in the 97th minute, with a goal by substitute Federico Gatti, assisted by Paul Pogba’s header after a corner. The Serbian center left the game in the 60th minute, giving his place to Arkadijuš Milik, and he did not take that exit easily. Take a look.



Dusan Vlahovic Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

In the last two rounds of Serie A, Vlahović was the scorer against Leće and Atalanta, and every goal means a lot to him for his return to the company after the “dry” period in March and April. However, Allegri only gave him an hour on the field tonight and after that the Serbian remained at 13 goals this season. The return matches will be played in a week.

At the same time, Roma took another big step towards reaching the finals and towards another European trophy, after winning the Conference League last season under the leadership of Jose Mourinho. “Special” this time kissed the coach of Bayer Leverkusen, Xavi Alonso, and then his team celebrated 1:0, and the scorer of the only goal was midfielder Edoardo Bove in the 62nd minute.

