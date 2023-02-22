CoopVoce, the virtual mobile operator belonging to Coop, has launched a new promotion which will be available until 8 March.

The promotion

The offer includes the activation of EVO 150 at a special price of 7€90 per month, with activation and first month free.

Evo 150

With EVO 150, customers will be able to enjoy 150 GB on TIM’s 4G mobile network at maximum speed, unlimited minutes and 1,000 text messages. Furthermore, the offer is renewed on the same day of each month, FOREVER, without price increases.

How to request the SIM

Users can request EVO 150 directly online and choose whether to receive the new SIM at home or to collect it in one of the 900 Coop points of sale. Furthermore, for those who have a compatible telephone, it is possible to request the eSIM, the new virtual SIM by CoopVoce, which can be activated completely online quickly and easily.

If the new SIM is requested online and activated in this way, shipping, activation and the first month of the offer will be free. If, on the other hand, you decide to collect the SIM in a Coop sales point, the activation and the first month of the offer will be free.

The offer for existing customers

For existing CoopVoce customers, it is possible to switch to EVO 150 standard for a one-off activation cost of €9.

The offer is valid until March 8, so don’t miss the chance to activate EVO 150 at a special price and enjoy a fast and reliable mobile connection.