Home World Evo 150, CoopVoce promotion for the rate
World

Evo 150, CoopVoce promotion for the rate

by admin
Evo 150, CoopVoce promotion for the rate

CoopVoce, the virtual mobile operator belonging to Coop, has launched a new promotion which will be available until 8 March.

The promotion

The offer includes the activation of EVO 150 at a special price of 7€90 per month, with activation and first month free.

Evo 150

With EVO 150, customers will be able to enjoy 150 GB on TIM’s 4G mobile network at maximum speed, unlimited minutes and 1,000 text messages. Furthermore, the offer is renewed on the same day of each month, FOREVER, without price increases.

How to request the SIM

Users can request EVO 150 directly online and choose whether to receive the new SIM at home or to collect it in one of the 900 Coop points of sale. Furthermore, for those who have a compatible telephone, it is possible to request the eSIM, the new virtual SIM by CoopVoce, which can be activated completely online quickly and easily.

If the new SIM is requested online and activated in this way, shipping, activation and the first month of the offer will be free. If, on the other hand, you decide to collect the SIM in a Coop sales point, the activation and the first month of the offer will be free.

The offer for existing customers

For existing CoopVoce customers, it is possible to switch to EVO 150 standard for a one-off activation cost of €9.

The offer is valid until March 8, so don’t miss the chance to activate EVO 150 at a special price and enjoy a fast and reliable mobile connection.

You may also like

Malcolm X’s daughter wants to sue the FBI...

Udinese / Latest from today’s session: Perez towards...

Putin-Berlusconi, a year of utterances. So the former...

A moose hit a woman in the head...

designer clothes and shoes while the country is...

Surprise Biden in Kiev, the US president with...

We premiere “At gunpoint”, the new EP by...

The UK lacks fresh fruit and vegetables

Ukraine, latest news. Putin at the stadium, Moscow...

France, 16-year-old student stabs and kills Spanish teacher:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy