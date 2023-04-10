After the news of the newborn abandoned on Easter day at the Cradle of Life of the Mangiagalli clinic in Milan, the wave of affection and solidarity towards the little one continues Aeneas, who enjoys good health and would have a family ready to welcome him. But there are also those who appeal to the child’s mother who made the dramatic decision on the morning of Sunday 9 April to leave the baby a few days old in front of the health facility. After the message from Professor Fabio Mosca, head of Neonatology at the Irccs Policlinico in Milan, who invited the mother to rethink her decision, now comes the appeal of the actor and TV host Ezio Greggio, who dedicated a video on social media to little Enea and his mother: «Please come back, this child is fantastic. It’s not right for him to be abandoned, we’ll give you a hand », promises the actor. «The whole department is waiting for you in anonymity, no one will say anything… names, surnames. Having a baby is a great fortune. We’ll be there to help you out. Get your baby that she deserves a real mom, not a mother who will then have to take care of it but she is not the real mother ». Then the request to those who are listening, so that everyone commits themselves “to find and convince” Aeneas’ mother to return to her child. And finally, her promise: «You go back to Mangiagalli and I promise you that you won’t be alone. Uncle Ezio».

Read also: