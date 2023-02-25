crafty: aston after the bigs

Luca Furbatto, chief designer of Aston Martin, told Sky Sport F1 of the team’s situation as follows: “So far positive results, we have seen the numbers we expected in the tunnel, of course it is difficult to understand where we are compared to the others. We have a idea, but the others often hide. We were courageous in the design because we had a 1″5 gap and the goal was to reduce it and therefore we have to be innovative, we have an original car that doesn’t copy the others, it’s all new at 95 %. We aim to be after the top 3. Alonso? He’s a beast, he has given us stimuli, his feedback is super and he’s motivated. I worked on him in 2007 when I was at McLaren and I haven’t seen him change one iota. Where have we More work done for this car? In aerodynamics, but we had many small problems, such as the steering wheel that vibrated, the use of the tyres. The project is an overall one to try to give the driver better confidence”.