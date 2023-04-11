Home World Fabio Fognini is not playing at the Serbian Open Sports
Although it was planned to be one of the participants in the tournament, the Italian tennis player will not present himself to the Banja Luka audience.

However, Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini will not participate in the Serbian Open, which will be held from April 16 to 23 in Banja Luka.

Fonjini, currently the 97th player on the planet, played his last match at the tournament in Estoril. In the Portuguese city, he was defeated in the round of 16 by compatriot Marko Cecchinato, and in that match he also injured his foot, which is the main reason that the Italian veteran will not present himself to the Banja Luka audience.

Fonzini achieved the best ranking in his career on July 15, 2019, when he was ranked ninth in the world. In the same year, he also won his only Masters in his career, in Monte Carlo, defeating Serbian Dušan Lajović in the final.

