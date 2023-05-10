Home » Farewell to Gioacchino Lanza Tomasi, he passed away in the evening at his home
World

Farewell to Gioacchino Lanza Tomasi, he passed away in the evening at his home

by admin
Farewell to Gioacchino Lanza Tomasi, he passed away in the evening at his home

by blogsicilia.it – ​​46 minutes ago

The Italian musicologist and expert in opera theater and melodrama, Gioacchino Lanza Tomasi, passed away in the evening at the age of 89. Born in Rome in 1934, he was Sicilian in all respects, extremely attached…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Goodbye to Gioacchino Lanza Tomasi, who died in his home in the evening, appeared 46 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Hong Kong: no to bail for Apple Daily executives

You may also like

Killer from Novi Sad, pictures with weapons |...

Dodik praised Željka Cvijanović Info

Shooting near the synagogue of Djerba, Tunisia: 6...

David di Donatello 2023, follow the awards ceremony...

Grandson, grandmother and grandfather held weapons in Nova...

The psychedelic rock of the British Temples returns...

The Swiss country evacuated due to the risk...

Željko Obradović hugged the Partizan players | Sport

“Ceasefire between Israel and Gaza militias” after two...

European Parliament, green light from the Ppe group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy