Fatal Flooding in Guatemala City: Five Dead and Dozens Missing as El Naranjo River Overflows

At least five people have died in Guatemala City after heavy rains caused the El Naranjo River to overflow, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (Conred). The flooding, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, resulted in homes being swept away in the settlement known as Dios es Fiel. Authorities have also reported that 13 people are missing, 16 are at risk, and 17 are in the process of being sheltered. Furthermore, six homes have suffered severe damage, with an additional four at risk. As a result, numerous rescuers have been mobilized in Guatemala City, with 94 officials currently in the affected area. President Alejandro Giammattei has emphasized the importance of unity in the face of this tragedy and called on all nations to take action for a more sustainable future, as this incident highlights the reality of climate change. Conred is also using drones to assess the risks in the area.

