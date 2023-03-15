13
It happened in Duluth, Minnesota. No injuries were recorded
(LaPresse) Moments of fear in a shopping mall in Duluth, Minnesota, United States. At around 9 am yesterday, Tuesday 14 March, part of the roof of the building collapsed due to the weight of the snow. Luckily there are no injuries as most of the shops weren’t open yet. (Lapresse)
March 15, 2023 – Updated March 15, 2023, 1:10pm
