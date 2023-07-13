Female students in Sarajevo reported for “stories” with three fingers and a picture of Ratko Mladić Info

The Prosecution of Bosnia and Herzegovina requested from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MUP) of Sarajevo Canton material regarding two female students, one of whom raised three fingers on social networks, and the other published a photo of VRS General Ratko Mladić.

Source: Oslobođenje

These actions will be qualified as a criminal offense.

The cantonal Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared that this case qualifies as a criminal offense of inciting national, racial and religious hatred, discord and intolerance.

“The BiH Prosecutor’s Office requested that the complete operational material be delivered to them”according to the police statement.

The media say that they are female students of the Faculty of Criminology, Criminology and Security Studies in Sarajevo.

A screenshot was taken from the private “Instagram” profile of a female student, which was published in the federal media, who raised three fingers in a T-shirt with the image of Duke Mitar Maksimović.

Another student published a photo of General Mladić with the text “Sentenced to immortality. You were and will remain our hero”.

This was followed by reports to the Police Directorate of the Cantonal MUP

Several students of the Faculty of Criminology, Criminology and Security Studies of the University of Sarajevo gathered today on the campus in front of the faculty building to protest this case.

(World/Srna)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

