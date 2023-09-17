Home » FEMINA VOLUME 1: THE PREDATORS OF ATMAN
FEMINA VOLUME 1: THE PREDATORS OF ATMAN

FEMINA VOLUME 1: THE PREDATORS OF ATMAN

In a very distant Galaxy, there is a planet called Resin inhabited by beautiful Amazons who are looking for the Atman, ectoplasmic beings possessing souls. Femina and Veronica, two Amazon hunters, have the task of bringing the small captured creatures to the Supreme Prophet of Resin. The Atman will be sacrificed to Mount Janka, to give birth to new Amazons, under the name of the Creator.

But also large worms called Yaksas are looking for the Atman to devour them. The Yaksas seem to come from another dimension and are servants of an ancient and evil creature named Regina who awoke with the aim of fulfilling an old prophecy.

Is the Creator running away from Resin? Who will take his place?

For Femina, a journey will begin in search of the Creator and herself.

A three-volume comic written and illustrated by Janka Creator.

DATA SHEET

Title: Femina vol. 1

Autore: J. Creator
Editore: Weird Book
Necklace: Weird Comics
Genre: Comic
Pages: 100
Prezzo: 17,90 €
Format: 17 x 24 cm
ISBN: 978-88-31373-78-4

