Fencing World Championships: the Ukrainian Kharlan readmitted for the team competition

Olga Kharlan will compete on Saturday in the women’s saber team draw. After the disqualification for not having greeted the Russian opponent Anna Smirnova at the end of the match won in the individual tournament, in fact, the Ukrainian athlete was included in the draw of the team tournament: a decision, to readmit her to the world championships, which came after a day of controversy. the decision was taken by the FIE, the International Federation

“I thank the Fie Committee for this decision. The most important thing for athletes is to be able to compete. In my case it’s really important for my family, for my team and for my country. In these difficult days for me, I’ve found the strength to compete and I thank you for the decision.” He said so Olga Kharlan, Ukrainian saber, after the decision of the International Fencing Federation to readmit her to the World Championships underway in Milan.

“The letter with which IOC President Bach confirmed my direct qualification for the 2024 Olympics? I cried, I couldn’t believe it, I cried a lot. I was with my team, I read it to my family. It’s something incredible, I’m really grateful for this opportunity” said the Ukrainian saber during the press conference. After the disqualification in the individual round for not saying goodbye to the Russian Smirnova and the following readmission for the team round at the World Championships underway in Milan Indeed, the IOC president has sent a letter guaranteeing direct qualification for Kharlan to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

