The Finland has begun fencing work on its 200-kilometer border with Russia. In fact, Helsinki fears that Moscow could use the flows of migrants for political ends. The pilot project includes three kilometers to the southeastern border crossing at Imatra and is expected to be completed by the end of June. The construction of another 70 kilometers of barrier is planned between 2023 and 2025.
