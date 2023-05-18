Home » fiorentina in the final of the conference league | Sport
Fiorentina will play in the European final for the first time since 1990!

Izvor: EPA/ENNIO LEANZA

Fiorentina eliminated Basel and will play for the Conference League trophy!

Last season, the premier edition of this competition was won by Roma, who will this season to play in the Europa League finaland now Luka Jović, Nikola Milenković and company will try to reach the end, who destroyed Basel’s dreams of the first ever European final!

BASEL – FIORENTINA 1:3 (0:1)
/Amduni 55 – Gonzalez 35, 72, Barak 120+9/

Fiorentina thus won the first European final since 1990, when they were defeated by Juventus, who tonight in Andalucia missed the chance to reach the Europa League final.

It seemed that we would see penalties in Switzerland – it was 3:3 on aggregate, and then Antonin Barak reacted skillfully in front of Basel’s goal and led Viola to the final against West Ham, which will be played on June 7 in Prague.

Look at the goal of the decision!

The match was normally extended by eight minutes, considering that one fan of the visitors got sick in the 109th minute. He had to be helped at the stadium, after which he was transferred to the hospital, after which the match continued.

