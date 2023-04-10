Clouds of smoke covered the center of Hamburg following a fire in two warehouses east of the city. Attempts to extinguish it are still ongoing.

“The center of Hamburg is completely obscured by smoke,” a spokesman for the fire brigade told dpa, who classified the fire and the smoke that developed as “extremely dangerous”. About 140 people have been evacuated so far, a police spokesman said.

The fire, the cause of which is not yet known, broke out in the district of Rothenburgsort, which is located on the river Elbe and borders the port area of ​​Hafencity. Residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed to protect themselves from the smoke. The German railway operator Deutsche Bahn has announced the closure of the Hamburg-Büchen line.

According to international media reports, the fire broke out at 4.30 and the depots are currently completely engulfed in flames. Eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions and rumors of a hydrogen sulphide leak at the site.